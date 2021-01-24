The Supply Side: Walmart Media Group buildup is timely

In recent years, Walmart has poured money and resources into growing its media group or advertising arm. Investment retail watchers say it is timely, and the retailer said it helps suppliers see improved returns on their promotional ad spend.

“Connecting brands with millions of Walmart customers every day — that’s what we do at Walmart Media Group. … Advertisers can meet customers where it matters the most — at the point of sale, helping them purchase great products that will save them money and help them live better. As a result, we have increased our net new advertisers by more than 40% this year [2020] while delivering measurable improved Return on Ad Spend [ROAS] for them,” Richard Lehrfeld, general manager at Walmart Media Group, recently noted in a corporate blog.