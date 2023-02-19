Investigation underway after shooting in Fort Smith

Police are asking nearby residents and business owners who have surveillance cameras, to review any footage between 12:30 a.m.-1 a.m.

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to several calls of shots fired in the 2100 block of Brooken Hill Drive, Sunday, Feb. 19 at around 12:40 a.m.

Police say there were no injuries but there was a lot of property damage reported.

After investigating, police learned that a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and a shooting took place between the occupants of the vehicle and a person that was outside.

The vehicle then sped off and headed west on Brooken Hill Drive according to police.

Police say this is an active investigation and more details will be released when available.

FSPD are asking nearby residents and business owners who have surveillance cameras, to review any footage between 12:30 a.m.-1 a.m. and call police if they see anything that could help with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this is asked to contact FSPD at 479-709-5100.

