Investigation underway for officer-involved shooting that took place in Sallisaw

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place in Sallisaw this morning.

SALLISAW, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting this morning after a request from the Sallisaw Police Department (SPD).



According to the OSBI, SPD received a call at around 5 a.m. about a man walking westbound in the eastbound lanes of Highway 64. The caller said the man tried to jump in front of their vehicle but the driver was able to switch lanes before they hit him.

OSBI says an officer responded to the location and tried talking to the man, but the man drew a knife and threatened the officer. The officer drew their weapon and told the man to drop the knife. OSBI says the officer fired their weapon and hit the man.

The officer called EMS and began rendering aid to the man. The man was later transported to the hospital where he died. The name of the man is not being released at this time pending next of kin notification.

OSBI says the incident happened in Indian County and falls under the McGirt Supreme Court ruling.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information was provided.

