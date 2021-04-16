x
Investigation underway after two shooting incidents in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of South P Street last night (April 10) at around 10 p.m.

When police arrived, a 21-year-old male was found with a single gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for surgery.

Police were also notified of another gunshot victim who was dropped off at local hospital emergency room by a private vehicle.

The victim was an 18-year-old male and sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Police say both victims remain in serious condition.

An investigation is underway and detectives are interviewing a number of witnesses at this time.

