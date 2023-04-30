x
Police investigate inmate death at Cummins Prison

GOULD, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police are investigating a suspicious death at Cummins Prison that took place Sunday, April 30, morning.

Deputies are working to tell the victim's family, so the name of the 51-year-old has not been released.

There is an internal affairs investigation and a criminal investigation underway. 

State police have not ruled out the cellmate as a possible suspect. 

No further details have been released, stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

