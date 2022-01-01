x
Police: Bomb squad called to investigate remnants of possible explosive device in Bella Vista

Bella Vista police say there have been a series of reports of small explosions across the city over the past couple of weeks.
Credit: Bella Vista Police Department

BELLA VISTA, Ark — Authorities in Benton County and Bella Vista are investigating the remnants of a possible explosive device discovered early Saturday, Jan. 1, morning. 

According to the Bella Vista Police Department, the Bentonville Bomb Squad and Bella Vista officers have grouped at an area off Chelsea Circle. 

Police have blocked off basketball courts in Brompton Courts neighborhood as part of the investigation. 

Bella Vista police say there have been a series of reports of small explosions across the city over the past couple of weeks. 

At this time, police say there are no threats to the public. 

5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene. 

Please check back for updates to this developing story.

We are currently assessing an area off Chelsea after receiving a report of possible remnants of an explosive device...

Posted by Bella Vista Police Department on Saturday, January 1, 2022

