Arkansas State Police investigating Greenwood school bus incident

Arkansas State Police are investigating allegations involving multiple students at Greenwood Schools. The district would not comment on further details.

GREENWOOD, Arkansas — Arkansas State Police (ASP) confirmed that they are investigating several allegations involving students at Greenwood Schools.

ASP began investigating the alleged incident involving possible criminal behavior with students on a Greenwood school bus.

Several concerned parents reached out to 5NEWS about the alleged incident.

Greenwood held a school board meeting Thursday, May 12, but the allegations were not discussed in an open session.

On Friday, May 13, the Suzanne Wilson, Assistant Superintendent of the Greenwood School District, released the following statement:

"The Greenwood School District regards matters of student safety as a top priority. We are cooperating with authorities and conducting a thorough and robust investigation into the allegations to assure the safety of students. Since this matter involves the actions of students and staff, the District will have no further comment as applicable law provides for the confidentiality of such matters."

The district says it is cooperating with authorities during the investigation.

5NEWS has requested records surrounding this case but that request is still now awaiting review.

