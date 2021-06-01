Introducing the 2021 class of Women in Business honorees

Honorees represent women from various careers who have forged a path of success for others to emulate.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Northwest Arkansas Business Journal is pleased to introduce its 10 honorees for the 2021 Women in Business awards program.

Honorees represent women from various careers who have forged a path of success for others to emulate.

Now in its seventh year, this year’s Women in Business awards received many outstanding nominations.

All of them were top-notch, and I want to extend sincere congratulations to each of them. It made our job of selecting this year’s group all the more difficult.

If you nominated someone whom we did not choose, I would encourage you to nominate them (and others) again next year.

We accept nominations throughout the year with a deadline of April 2022, and many of this year’s nominees will undoubtedly be named winners in the future.