Interstate 49 projects in Benton County still on track

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Work to complete the $66.59 million interchange for the Bella Vista Bypass in Arkansas has continued without delay and should be completed in late 2021.

Dave Parker, public information officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the estimated completion date is early in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Emery Sapp & Sons of Columbia, Mo., is completing the final two segments of the bypass in Arkansas, including the interchange at U.S. Highway 71 in northern Bentonville and 2.6 miles of the bypass, from Benton County Road 34 to the Missouri state line.

The $35.52 million bypass project should be completed late this year. Parker said it’s in the final phase of construction.

