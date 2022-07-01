x
Construction on I-49 corridor connecting Chaffee Crossing to Alma starting this fall

The project has been in the works for over 20 years.

BARLING, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation and the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority (FCRA) has announced that construction on the I-49 corridor between Chaffee Crossing and Alma will begin this fall. 

Funding to complete the 13.5-mile stretch of I-49 between Highway 22 in Sebastian County to I-40 in Crawford County was approved by voters in 2020 as part of Issue 1 on the ballot

"We are sincerely thankful for ARDOT's fulfillment of promises to Arkansas voters following passage of Issue 1 in November 2020," FCRA CEO Daniel Mann said. 

The new stretch of interstate is part of a long-term congressional plan to connect Shreveport, Louisiana, to Kansas City, Missouri.

Construction will begin in the fall of 2022, but no details about a completion date have been shared. 

"It will be a great pleasure to plan the groundbreaking this fall and see real work begin in the near future," Mann said. "I-49 is a major transportation corridor that will open up the Fort Smith regional market to greater domestic and international trade." 

