Section of I-40 to close as crews work to restore power to thousands of eastern Oklahoma residents

A section of I-40 will be closed as crews work to restore power to thousands of OG&E customers impacted by storms over the weekend.

ROLAND, Oklahoma — UPDATE: I-40 at mile marker 325 is back open in both directions.

I-40 will be closed both east and westbound at mile marker 325, near the Cherokee Casino in Roland, while OG&E crews pull wire across the road.

Traffic is being rerouted utilizing on and off-ramps.

Crews have been working since Saturday (July 11) night to restore power to thousands of residents in LeFlore and Sequoyah Counties.

OG&E says it expects power to be restored for all of its customers by Tuesday (July 14) night.

Saturday's storms caused outages for 77,000 OG&E customers.

As crews finish work in one area, they are reassigned to join teams in those areas where there are outages.

So far, crews have replaced 117 poles, 64 crossarms and 93 transformers.

Storm Update: July 14, 9 a.m. (1 of 2): Outages down to 2,028, from a peak of 77,000 from Saturday storms. Crews have replaced 117 poles, 64 crossarms & 93 transformers. We expect power to be restored today for all remaining customers that were affected by Saturday night storms. pic.twitter.com/syG2j74duN — OG&E (@OGandE) July 14, 2020

Crews are following COVID-19 preventative measures, including social distancing, as they restore power.

Customers are urged to: