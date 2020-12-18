Intersection of Persimmon Street and Salem Road in Fayetteville to become all-say stop with crosswalks

The City of Fayetteville Transportation Department will be installing stop signs at the intersection of W. Persimmon Street and N. Salem Road on December 22.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Transportation Department will be installing stop signs at the intersection of W. Persimmon Street and N. Salem Road on December 22. This will convert the intersection into an all-way stop.

The stop signs are being installed due to increased development in the area adding more vehicle traffic. Crosswalks will be installed to facilitate safer pedestrian and bicyclist access to Centennial Park and commercial amenities near Wedington Drive.

Sign installation will include a supplemental ALL WAY plaque below each of the four stop signs.

The Fayetteville Police Department advises of the following procedures for all way intersections:

Vehicle Right of Way – The first vehicle that approaches the intersection, is the first vehicle to proceed after coming to a complete stop. If two vehicles reach the intersection simultaneously, the vehicle on the left must yield the right of way to the vehicle on the right.

– The first vehicle that approaches the intersection, is the first vehicle to proceed after coming to a complete stop. If two vehicles reach the intersection simultaneously, the vehicle on the left must yield the right of way to the vehicle on the right. Vehicle Turn Signals – Drivers must use their turn signal 100 feet prior to the intersection.

– Drivers must use their turn signal 100 feet prior to the intersection. Pedestrian Traffic – If a crosswalk is marked, the pedestrian will always have the right of way over vehicles. If there is not a marked crosswalk, vehicles shall have the right of way, with due caution to pedestrians.

– If a crosswalk is marked, the pedestrian will always have the right of way over vehicles. If there is not a marked crosswalk, vehicles shall have the right of way, with due caution to pedestrians. Bicycle Traffic – Cyclists are granted the rights of pedestrians only if they dismount and walk their bicycle at an intersection. In April 2019, Arkansas adopted the “Idaho Stop” law. This allows bicyclists to treat stop signs as yields and red lights as stop signs.