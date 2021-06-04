Interim police chief named for the Rogers Police Department

Jonathan Best has been appointed interim Chief of the Rogers Police Department, following the retirement of Chief Hayes Minor.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Mayor Greg Hines is pleased to announce Captain Jonathan Best is appointed interim Chief of the Rogers Police Department (RPD), following the retirement of Chief of Police Hayes Minor.

Mayor Hines says Capt. Best has an exceptional reputation at the RPD where he started working in May of 1997.

Best was promoted to Corporal in May 2001, Sergeant in July 2003, Lieutenant in March 2015, and then quickly promoted to Captain in March 2015.

He has served the department in numerous roles, including patrol, crime suppression, criminal investigation division and narcotics.

Capt. Best has served in leadership positions in both Patrol and Criminal Investigation Division and is a 2017 graduate of the FBI National Academy.