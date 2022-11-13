Interform and Crystal Bridges Collaborate for Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week

This was a one-day event, that started with educational panels on Saturday afternoon talking about social and environmental issues related to fashion.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A big night for fashion was held in Northwest Arkansas Saturday, Nov. 12 night. The non-profit organization Interform and Crystal Bridges partnered to host the NWA Fashion campaign as the "Model Citizen".

This was a one-day event, that started with educational panels on Saturday afternoon talking about social and environmental issues related to fashion and how it connects with arts and culture.

In one of the panel discussions, leaders discussed beauty standards in fashion and cosmetics. A Walmart representative spoke about the importance of being inclusive in merchandise.

"We have to represent those customers or they're going to go to somewhere else right? So I mean we talk about the importance of people so people as customers but also people in the room making decisions about how to serve those customers," said Sonia Spinks, Senior director of merchandise operations for Walmart.

Spinks says Walmart beauty aims to be intentional about serving all customers.

"It's always been important to serve all customers but when you have a plan, a strategy in place that your supplier partners understand you know diversity and inclusion isn't just the right thing to do. It's also good for business and when you are intentionally planning those things, you see the results and it's so exciting,” Spinks explained.

This fashion show is the 6th annual fall fashion week and the first time partnering with Crystal Bridges. With the event being so close to the midterm elections, this year's campaign is the "Model Citizen". This event was also Interform's big fundraising event. They raised money through ticket sales which sold out. All profits will go towards "Emerge", its in-residence program.

"We wanted to put together a campaign that encouraged people to exercise their civic duty and vote but then also make it fashion, right. So, we did what we could and now we have changed it to move towards diversity,” said Zack Ridenoure, creative and communication director at Interform.

The fall fashion designers are from the "Emerge" designer residency program. Through the program, Interform highlights local designers and is said to have one of the most diverse runways.

"We have a standard of diversity at Interform, that each show as multiple races, ethnicities, sizes, and ages. That way whenever you see a show, you're also possibly yourself in that as well," said Ridenoure.

Interform says it will host its next "Emerge" program in the spring.

