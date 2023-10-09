Innovation for The Great Outdoors competition held this weekend in NWA

Teams like the NWACC Jack had two days to create their prototypes, make a marketing video and sales sheet, and then pitch their ideas to a panel of judges.

Make48 is a community for everyday innovators that hosts competitions. This competition invited eight teams from Northwest Arkansas to build ideas using 5G. T-Mobile sponsored the challenge with the theme of the great outdoors.

Team member Stephanie Lafayette says while it was a chaotic 48 hours, the innovations they created could be used outside the classroom.

"They were asking us questions, well, how would this apply to this? And it's like, well, it would apply like this, essentially. So seeing the fact that they're understanding that our ideas and our prototypes can literally be physically used in, you know, businesses and corporate. So that was really enlightening to us and eye-opening like, this is, this is real," said Lafayette.

The first and second-place winners of the competition will move on to the national competition. It will be held this November in North Little Rock’s Innovation Hub.

Make48 will also be featured on This Old House Markers Channel this fall.

