Police: Inmate died at Benton County Detention Center

56-year-old Melvin Wishon was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office says an inmate has died at the Benton County Detention Center.

According to Jenkins, at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday (July 7), 56-year-old Melvin Wishon was found unresponsive in his cell.

Jenkins says medical staff was called, and it was then determined that Wishon was deceased.

It's believed that Wishon died of natural causes.

He was arrested on Tuesday In Rogers at the Monte Ne Boat Ramp and faced a controlled substance charge. Wishon also had multiple warrants out for his arrest.

Jenkins says it's standard protocol to investigate an inmate's death, and more information will be released after the investigation.