Injured dog found roaming golf course suspected of being struck in face with golf club

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Kitties & Kanines Shelter (KKS) in Fort Smith is treating an injured dog, suspected of being hit with a golf club, who was found roaming at Hard Scrabble Golf Course.

It took three KKS staff members to coax this sweet dog, now known as “Scrabble,” into the shelter when a Fort Smith citizen brought him in.

KKS posted to Facebook writing, “We think that he was hit in the face with a golf club. Besides a split lip, he is missing most of the teeth on the left side of his mouth and has a broken jaw.”

The shelter added, “We are working to regain his faith in humanity. Despite this horrible act by someone, Scrabble has been gentle and sweet, letting our vet and vet assistant take care of his wounds without trying to bite.”

Scrabble’s jaw has been wired and is expected to heal. After Scrabble has had enough time to recover, he will be adopted out.

For those considering adding a dog to their family, DoSomething.org lists 11 startling statistics, backed by sources, in an effort to promote adoption and to raise awareness on the negative consequences of dog breeding.

Only 1 out of every 10 dogs born will find a permanent home.

The main reasons animals are in shelters: owners give them up, or animal control finds them on the street.

Each year, approximately 2.7 million dogs and cats are killed every year because shelters are too full and there aren’t enough adoptive homes.

Approximately 7.6 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year. Of those, approximately 3.9 million are dogs and 3.4 million are cats.

According to the National Council on Pet Population Study and Policy (NCPPSP), less than 2% of cats and only 15 to 20% of dogs are returned to their owners.

25% of dogs that enter local shelters are purebred.

About twice as many animals enter shelters as strays compared to the number that are relinquished by their owners.

It’s impossible to determine how many stray dogs and cats live in the United States. Estimates for cats alone range up to 70 million.

Only 10% of the animals received by shelters have been spayed or neutered. Overpopulation, due to owners letting their pets accidentally or intentionally reproduce, sees millions of these “excess” animals killed annually.

Many strays are lost pets that were not kept properly indoors or provided with identification.

According to The Humane Society, there are about 3,500 brick-and-mortar animal shelters in the US and 10,000 rescue groups and animal sanctuaries in North America.