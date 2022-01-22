Fayetteville’s Slim Chickens labeled ‘Breakout Brand of the Year’ by QSR Magazine

According to QSR magazine, Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens has had no trouble standing out in the world of quick-service restaurants.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to QSR magazine, a major trade publication for the industry, Fayetteville-based Slim Chickens has had no trouble standing out in the world of quick-service restaurants.

In a lengthy profile published in its January issue, QSR proclaimed the fast-casual chain as the “Breakout Brand of the Year” in the restaurant industry for 2021.

Tom Gordon and Greg Smart co-founded the business in 2003 and started franchising a decade later. In July 2019, the growth potential attracted investment from 10 Point Capital, an Atlanta-based private equity firm that also backs Walk-On’s and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

The 10 Point investment is where QSR jumps off with its profile.