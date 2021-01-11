Indoor sports facility consultant to meet with Fort Smith Board, other community officials

The final study will be utilized to determine the next steps of the potential indoor sports facility.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Board of Directors on Tuesday (Nov. 9) will hear from officials with Minneapolis-based Conventions, Sports & Leisure about a feasibility study for an indoor sports facility.

After receiving Arkansas Tourism matching grant funds of $15,000, the city hired Conventions, Sports & Leisure on Sept. 30 to conduct a feasibility study on the arena for a cost not to exceed $30,000.

The study will include primary market research and analysis on the financial feasibility and potential economic impact of developing the complex and is expected to take 12-14 weeks to complete, a memo from Tim Jacobsen, executive director of the Fort Smith Convention and Visitors Bureau to City Administrator Carl Gefffken said.

Bill Krueger, principal of Convention Sports & Leisure International, will meet with city leaders and interested parties Monday (Nov. 8) through Wednesday (Nov. 10), including with the city directors at the Tuesday night study session. The final study will be utilized to determine the next steps of the potential indoor sports facility.