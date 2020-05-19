Indoor entertainment venues begin to reopen

This week is the first time indoor venues like bowling and movie theaters have been able to operate since March.

LOWELL, Ark. — Tuesday (May 19) was Jacquelyn Myers and her kids' first outing in almost two months. Today was her son's birthday, so they decided to go bowling at Fast Lane Entertainment in Lowell.

"They had me put a mask on when I came in, and we kept our social distancing like we are supposed to, and then they put us all the way over here. There was another gentleman that was bowling, and they made sure we were far away from him, so we don't feel like we are too close to anybody," she said.

This is Fast Lane's second day of business after closing its doors back in March. Human resources manager Jessica Meyers says they are glad to be able to reopen.

"We've had a few people in not an overwhelming amount, which is nice, and people are doing really well following the guidelines, so that's less stressful," she said.

Myers says at Fast Lane they are only using every other bowling lane and are leaving all balls on the ball returns and asking guests to leave them there when they are finished bowling so a team member can come to disinfect the entire area.

"The shoes are always disinfected inside and out the same as before and just having a couple of extra people around to disinfect all touchpoints, vending machines, the ATM. On the foodservice side, making sure they aren't forks or anything like that available for people, that stuff is brought to them," she said.

Fast Lane says their arcade is not open at this time. They say they have ordered a fogger to be able to sanitize quickly, and they will be installing wipe stations around their arcade before it opens.