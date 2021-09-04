Indonesia navy declares lost sub with 53 aboard sunk

Indonesia’s military has declared its missing submarine sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days.

Indonesia’s military has declared its missing submarine sunk and cracked open after finding items from the vessel over the past two days.

The announcement apparently ends hope of finding any of the 53 crew members alive. The navy said Saturday the presence of an oil slick and items from the vessel were clear proof it sank.

Indonesia had earlier considered the vessel as just missing but said its oxygen supply would have run out early Saturday.