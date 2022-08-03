Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, two of her staffers and a fourth person were killed in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski of Indiana, and three others were killed Wednesday in a car crash.

The crash happened at around 12:32 p.m. in Elkhart County near Nappanee, according to our newsgathering partners at Goshen News.

Walorski and two of her staff members were in an SUV headed south on Ind. 19, south of Ind. 119.

A report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said the northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided with Walorski's vehicle head-on.

Walorski and her two staff members died in the crash. Her two staff members were identified as Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C. Thomson was Representative Walorski's Communications Director, while Potts served as a St. Joseph County Republican Party Chairman.

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Former Indiana Governor and Vice President Mike Pence tweeted after the crash saying that he and his wife, Karen, are "heartbroken by the tragic passing of our dear friend Rep. Jackie Walorski."

He went on to say, "She served Indiana in the Statehouse and the Congress with integrity and principle for nearly two decades and will be deeply missed."

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he was "shocked and saddened" to hear of Walorski's passing.

Buttigieg worked with Walorski and said, although they came from different places politically, she was "always prepared to work together where there was common ground, always decent and straightforward, and she cared deeply about her work and her constituents."

Walorski was born and raised in South Bend.

She spent her political career focused on growing the economy and bringing good jobs to northern Indiana. She also sought to strengthen national security and help veterans in need of care.

She served on the House Ways and Means Committee, giving her the opportunity to play a crucial role in how leaders use the nation's funding.

She also was a ranking member of the subcommittee on Worker and Family Support, where she focused on helping small businesses and manufacturers grow and expanding opportunities for workers across the country, according to her biography on the U.S. House's website.

And, she was a ranking member of the House Ethics Committee.