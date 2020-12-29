Incoming Fort Smith Director brings a ‘B.I.G.’ agenda

Rego ran on a B.I.G. platform designed to “help lead Fort Smith to a brighter and better future.”

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Jared Rego has visionary plans for the city of Fort Smith that he hopes to work toward when he takes up his seat representing Ward 1 on the Fort Smith Board of Directors in January.

Rego, a senior development officer for Mercy Health Foundation, was the only candidate for the city board position held by Keith Lau, who did not seek reelection.

Because he was the only candidate to file for the position, Rego was named the Ward 1 director-elect on June 1 and will take office in the new year.

Rego ran on a B.I.G. platform designed to “help lead Fort Smith to a brighter and better future.”

That agenda includes bonding together in the face of challenges, innovating in a quest to prepare for the future, and growing in a vibrant and sustainable way.

Rego said he wants to make Fort Smith a place where the next generation wants to be, not the place they want to be from.

The way to do this, he said, is to expand on the good parts of Fort Smith.