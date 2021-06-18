Images of Choctaw Casino parking lot theft suspect released; public's help wanted to make identification

During the time the owner was in the vehicle, unknown subjects entered their vehicle and stole cash, credit/debit cards, several cameras and jewelry.

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Arkansas — Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) shared security images hoping to identify a suspect in a theft from a vehicle incident.

On May 17, SCSO responded to a report of theft occurring at Choctaw Casino on the Arkansas side of the parking lot.

During the time the owner was in the casino, unknown subjects entered their vehicle and stole cash, credit/debit cards, several cameras and jewelry.

Surveillance photos from the casino show a white male subject entering the car and a black Jeep picking up the subject and driving away.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in making an identification.

If you have information regarding this case or know the identity of the person seen in the photos below, please call the SCSO at (479) 783-1051. Callers may remain anonymous.