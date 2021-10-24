Ice-skating rink returning to Downtown Fort Smith

The skating rink will be located at the Riverfront Pavilion lawn.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Downtown Fort Smith tradition is coming back this November.

The Community Rescue Mission (CRM) partnered up with First National Bank of Fort Smith to bring back a synthetic ice-skating rink downtown.

The skating rink will be on the lawn of the Riverfront Pavillion located at 100 North B St. It starts Friday, November 26, and ends January 2,.

Admission will be $12 for adults and $8 for children under 11. Admission includes ice skates.

“This would be a fundraising campaign for CRM to continue our mission of servicing families in crisis throughout the River Valley and in connection with our Capital Campaign to complete 5 additional units for homeless families. With First National Bank’s sponsorship, our campaign would bring a former downtown family-friendly tradition for local residents of all ages while attracting more people downtown to enhance economic opportunities for local businesses,” said Executive Director of CRM Heather Sanders.

First National Bank of Fort Smith President and CEO, Sam Sicard says “First National Bank is grateful to support the community rescue mission in its endeavor to bring holiday cheer to our community while raising funds to help local families needing shelter and our support.” First National Bank of Fort Smith President and CEO, Sam Sicard.

Hours of operation:

Friday 5-9 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

December 21 through December 30

Tuesday-Thursday 2-7 p.m.

Friday 2 p.m.