I-49 widening to six lanes should be complete by late summer

ROGERS, Ark. — The widening work along Interstate 49 in Northwest Arkansas should be completed by the end of summer as work on two I-49 interchange projects continues amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Work to widen the interstate to six lanes in Rogers and Bentonville is expected to be completed in late summer, said Randy Ort, deputy director and chief operating officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

The widening work is part of an interchange project at Exit 85, spanning Rogers and Bentonville.

The overall project is expected to be completed in mid-2021, but the I-49 widening work should be completed this year.

“The full six lanes through that area can open once the bridgework is complete,” Ort said. “Current estimate for that portion of the job is late this summer.”

Asked about any other I-49 widening projects in Northwest Arkansas, he said, “This will be the final segment to open to six lanes. All the rest is open.”