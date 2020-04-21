I-49 reopens after man threatens to jump off overpass

All lanes of I-49 are now reopened to traffic after an incident involving a man threatening to jump off of an overpass earlier today.

WEST FORK, Ark. — UPDATE: All lanes of I-49 are now reopened to traffic after an incident involving a man threatening to jump off of an overpass earlier today. We have not received an update on the situation other than the lanes have reopened.

The man, who's identity has not been released, was taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY:

All lanes of I-49 west of West Fork are closed as Arkansas State Police work to negotiate with a man threatening to jump off an overpass.

The Fayetteville Crisis Negotiation Team is at the scene.

The incident is causing delays on the interstate as drivers are rerouted. Several wrecks have been reported along I-49 and near the West Fork area. The northbound lane has temporarily been opened to allow semis to pass.

Arkansas State Police released the following statement about the incident:

Arkansas State Troopers and Fayetteville police are continuing their negotiations with a man who is threatening to jump from an Interstate 49 overpass near the 51 mile marker. Troopers first encountered the individual shortly after 9 AM today.

Currently traffic along I-49 is being diverted off the interstate highway (northbound) at Mountainburg and (southbound) at West Fork. A team of specially trained state troopers and Fayetteville police department negotiators have been talking to the individual and brought his family to the area in hopes of resolving the threat the man has made on his life. The Arkansas State Police is committed to stay with the individual as long as necessary in an effort to protect his life and asks for the continued patience of motorists traveling through the immediate area.

5NEWS has a crew at the scene.