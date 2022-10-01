Arkansas officials break ground on I-49 expansion in Barling

The 13.6-mile extension will connect Barling and Alma. It's estimated to cost $800 million, most of which will go towards building a bridge over the Arkansas River.

Example video title will go here for this video

BARLING, Ark — Thursday, Oct. 13, was a historic day many Arkansans have been looking forward to for a long time. Officials broke ground on the Interstate-49 extension from Barling to Alma.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) says it hopes the 13.6-mile extension will be done by the end of the decade.

"The real construction starts early 2024, so you figure roughly five to six years to build 13 miles of interstate is a tall task, but we can do it," said Dave Parker, public information officer for ARDOT.

Parker says the project is estimated to cost $800 million as of right now, but almost half of the total cost will go towards building a bridge over the Arkansas River.

"That number will likely go up in the next five to six years due to inflation, supply costs and that sort of thing. But right now, the total project cost is $800 million," Parker explained.

ARDOT says funding for this project is coming from the November 2020 Issue 1 money, which allows the permanent absence of sales tax and will fund most of this project. Issue 1 amended the state constitution to make a 0.5% sales tax permanent, authorized by Issue 1 of 2012, with revenue directed to state and local transportation, including highways, roads and bridges. The sales tax was temporarily authorized by voters in 2012 and is set to expire in 2023.

In the future, this project will boost the economy in the River Valley which will bring the region to new heights.

"It's going to be an attraction not only for people in the United States who come this way, but people from around the world are going to get the chance to experience the amazing quality of life we have here in Arkansas," said Fort Smith Mayor George McGill.

"Just from a commercial standpoint you know being able to get supplies in and out of here in a quicker way, having the new river bridge— that’s tremendous, yeah commerce is going to take off," Parker said.

Mayor McGill says this project will put his city in the center of the heartland and believes the next 10-15 years will be transformative.

"It’s going to be amazing," he said. "Again, with the things that are on the drawing board the potential of the air forces forming a military sales mission coming here, the rapid growth of business and industry here. It’s going to open up the corridors of the United States and the world."

ARDOT says crews will immediately start working on the first mile and a half on this project.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device