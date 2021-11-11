Report on I-40 Hernando de Soto bridge investigation faults Arkansas for lack of qualified engineers

The federal agency makes several recommendations to ARDOT, including more in-depth inspections and more qualified personnel.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Department of Transportation said it has finished its investigation and released its report after a structural fracture caused the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi Bridge to close earlier this year.

We're also have learned from inside sources that two employees have resigned upon the investigation's findings.

The fracture was found in May of 2021 and the bridge was shut down for several months.

The report faults Arkansas for not having highly qualified engineers overseeing the bridge inspections. The federal report looked at the Arkansas Department of Transportation's procedures and practices used to administer the National Bridge Inspection Standards requirements.

The federal agency makes several recommendations to ARDOT, including more in-depth inspections and more qualified personnel -- not just those on the inspection.

Other recommendations include evaluating all bridges over water and deciding which of those bridges need an underwater inspection.

The report, which is over more than 100 pages, also commends ARDOT for qualified staff, integrating technology for safety inspections, tracking bridge maintenance needs, and more. To view the full report, click here.

Find more on the investigation by engineering & architectural firm Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates, Inc. HERE.

In a statement, Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said, "ARDOT is grateful that the bridge investigations are complete. We will now move forward with confidence and make the changes necessary to improve our program so that the past will not be repeated. Our highest calling as public servants is the safety of Arkansas’ road users. We appreciate Arkansans support and encouragement as we have navigated this difficult journey, which began exactly six months ago on May 11."