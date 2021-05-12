Hytrol Conveyor looking to add 100 employees at Fort Smith plant

The company will be hosting a hiring event on Friday and Saturday this week.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Hytrol Conveyor Company is hiring an additional 100 employees at its Fort Smith plant.

The company will be hosting a hiring event on Friday, May 14 and Saturday, May 15 at the Hytrol facility located at 6500 Jenny Lind Road in Fort Smith - the old Whirlpool Distribution Center.

Hytrol opened its Fort Smith plant in January.

The open positions for second shift employees. The second shift hours are Monday-Friday, 3:30 p.m. - 12:00 a.m. and from 4:30 p.m. - 1:00 a.m.

“We are excited about our hiring success to this point, and we look forward to adding our second shift,” said Director of Fort Smith Operations Phillip Poston. “We are already producing conveyors and are looking forward to having more people join our Hytrol Family.”

Those interested in applying can visit Hytrol's website.