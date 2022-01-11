Huntsville Schools mourning the loss of beloved teacher

Beloved teacher, Jerick "Hutch" Hutchinson recently passed away after working in the district for more than 18 years.

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — The Huntsville School District is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Beloved teacher, Jerick "Hutch" Hutchinson recently passed away after working in the district for more than 18 years.

According to the district, Hutchinson had been there since 2003 and impacted the lives of many students and colleagues.

School officials say he selflessly served children and families within the agriculture department and served as the FFA advisor at Huntsville High School.

The district wrote in part, "He helped to grow and shape the agricultural community not just in Madison County, but throughout Arkansas. Hutch not only assisted students while in school, but also long after they have graduated. The positive impact that he made on our students, faculty, and community will be felt for years to come."

Grief counselors will be available at the school for teachers, faculty and students.