Huntsville Fire Dept. helps save turkey houses from nearby structure fire

They used their limited water supply to prioritize protecting the surrounding turkey houses until they had enough to contain the primary structure fire.

MARBLE, Ark. — The Huntsville Fire Department (HFD) helped put out a fire before it spread to a turkey house.

Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, HFD was called to help Marble emergency crews with a hay/litter shed that caught fire.

The fire was threatening nearby turkey houses.

According to HFD, crews used their limited water supply to prioritize protecting the surrounding turkey houses until they had enough to contain the primary structure fire.

Kingston, Symrna, South Carroll County and Madison County EMS Rescue all responded to the fire.