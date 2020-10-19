x
Huntsville Fire Department responds to house fire early Monday morning

Thanks to firefighters and their fast response, damage to the home was limited to the two back bedrooms.

HUNTSVILLE, Arkansas — The Huntsville Fire Department (HFD) was called to Crossbow Road on Monday (Oct. 19) in response to a house fire.

A structure on the backside of a home was fully engulfed, which allowed flames to penetrate the attic of the home under the eaves of the house, according to HFD.

Huntsville Squad 1 arrived and were able to quickly knock down the flames in the outside structure and make entry into the home.

Inside, they pulled part of the ceiling down and extinguished the fire in the attic.

Thanks to HFD’s fast response, damage to the home was limited to the two back bedrooms.

Huntsville was assisted by the Forum-Alabam and Smyrna Fire Departments as well as Madison County EMS, Huntsville PD and Madison County Sheriff's Deputies.

