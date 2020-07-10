Hunt family gives $5 million to Fayetteville Library project

In 2016, Fayetteville voters approved $26.9 million for the project, and the library foundation has a goal to raise the remaining $23 million needed for completion.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Jane Hunt Meade and Bryan Hunt have given $5 million for J.B. and Johnelle Hunt and family to name the Fayetteville Public Library Center for Innovation and the new courtyard area, Gathering Glade, said Roxanne Hazelwood, development manager for the Fayetteville Public Library Foundation.

Fayetteville Public Library announced Tuesday (Oct. 6) the gift will go toward a $50 million project to renovate and expand the public library.

The project will add more than 82,500 square feet to the existing library at 401 W. Mountain St.

It is expected to be completed by the end of the year, Hazelwood said, adding “we are currently shooting for the first week of December, COVID allowing.”

The late Johnnie Bryan “J.B.” and philanthropist Johnelle Hunt, the chairman of Hunt Ventures in Rogers, co-founded Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. Jane Hunt Meade and Bryan Hunt are their children.

To read more of this story, visit our partner in content, Talk Business & Politics.