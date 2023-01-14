Hundreds attend NWA Comic Con

The two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups at the Rogers Convention Center.

ROGERS, Ark. — Fans gathered at the Rogers Convention Center for the 2023 NWA Comic Con on Saturday, Jan. 14.

According to their website, the two-day event brings together celebrity guests, vendors, artists, and fan groups.

The event will go through Jan. 15. Joey Mills was the master of ceremonies for the event.

"Whether you're a fan of professional wrestling, or whether it's anime, you want to dress up in cosplay, you just want to come and hang out, maybe get some autographs for your autograph collector, it's nice to have these and to have them in your backyard in your hometown," said Mills.

Nicholas Guerrieri traveled from Greenbrier, Arkansas. He said it was his first Comic Con in Northwest Arkansas as he regularly attends the Little Rock event.

"It's not definitely not just for nerds," said Guerrieri. "All those fans get to come together and see the other fans because usually, I mean, we don't get to see each other."

Guerrieri explained that the convention is one of the few times enthusiasts can show their fandom.

"Even people that have anxiety, I feel like they get to free up. There's a lot of people sometimes but I feel like keep it pretty open. And it's a good place for even them to feel safe and secure to just have fun. And again, like you said geek out nerd out," said Guerrieri.

"We had a guy here who this was his first Comic Con," said Mills. "He got to kind of count us down and lead us in, he drove down from Wisconsin with his family, we have folks I've talked to here from California, Texas. I mean, it brings North Carolina it brings people from all over to Rogers to spend their money."

You can visit their website for tickets, guests, and a schedule.

