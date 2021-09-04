Human remains found in Branson identified; officials seek public's help in locating next of kin

Remains found near Gretna Rd. in April have been identified, but police are asking for the public's help in determining the cause of death and notifying next of kin.

BRANSON, Mo. — Human remains found near St. Hwy. 248 and Gretna Rd. in Branson on April 10 have now been identified.

The Taney County Coroner and a dental expert positively identified the remains as belonging to Deborah Brown but have not yet determined her cause of death.

The police are asking for the public's help in locating Brown's family, friends or anyone who may have information about her.

According to a City of Branson news release, detectives have determined Brown was born in 1958, previously lived in Illinois, may have moved to Missouri in 2014 and was possibly last been seen in 2017.

Branson and Taney County officials hope to determine the cause of death and next of kin so they may bring closure to Brown's family.