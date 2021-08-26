Human remains consistent with description of Barbara Doyle found in Bella Vista

The remains appear to be consistent with the description of Barbara Doyle, 74, who has been missing from Bella Vista since Aug. 12.

BELLA VISTA, Ark — Police are investigating after human remains matching the description of a missing woman were found in Bella Vista.

The human remains were found in the woods off Hwy. 279 near the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista Wednesday (Aug. 25) around 7 p.m. during a planned ground search.

According to Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves, the remains appear to be consistent with the description of Barbara Doyle, 74, who has been missing from Bella Vista since Aug. 12.

Doyle went missing from Brookfield Assisted Living in Bella Vista around 3 p.m. Aug. 12, after being admitted there for the first time earlier in the day. Police were alerted just before 5 p.m. and have been searching ever since.

Multiple agencies from the area and the state have assisted Bella Vista Police Department in the search, covering more than 1,500 acres of ground and water.

The search Wednesday night was done by volunteer members of the Benton County Search and Rescue team, which is under the direction of Benton County Emergency Management.

Graves said at this time, no foul play is suspected but the scene remains under investigation and will be processed to preserve all evidence so that nothing is missed in the event more information arises in the future.