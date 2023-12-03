Object resembling human foot found in Rogers, fire chief says

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told 5NEWS the object was taken to the fire station today.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department says an object resembling a human foot was taken to their fire station on Sunday, March 12.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told 5NEWS the object was taken to fire station #7.

No further details were released.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device