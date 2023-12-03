x
Object resembling human foot found in Rogers, fire chief says

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told 5NEWS the object was taken to the fire station today.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department says an object resembling a human foot was taken to their fire station on Sunday, March 12.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told 5NEWS the object was taken to fire station #7.

No further details were released. 

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

