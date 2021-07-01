How you can support fallen Officer Kevin Apple and the Pea Ridge Police Department

A Centerton business owner is looking to do her part to support a community grieving the loss of a fallen officer.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — A Centerton company is making t-shirts to honor the life and legacy of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple who was killed in the line of duty last Saturday (June 26).

Graffitee is making Officer Apple End of Watch t-shirts that have his badge number on the front with a blue line through the number and on the back, a badge with the words, Officer Kevin Apple, gone but not forgotten, inside. All the proceeds from the shirts will go back to the Pea Ridge Police Department. Ashleigh Stamps, Graffitee owner, decided to make the shirts because her husband and several other family members are in law enforcement.

“It will be really cool to see everybody lined up in Officer Apple shirts," she said. I think it will really help Pea Ridge out who is suffering and all of his fellow co-workers. I just think that amount of support we have shown, and it reflects on who Officer Apple was."

You can order the End of Watch shirts directly from the Graffitee website. Adult shirts are just under $30, and they expect the shirts to be ready for pickup and delivery late next week.

You can also donate to the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 88 relief account by going to any Arvest Bank. All those donations will go directly to Officer Apple's family.