How to help people impacted by Arkansas storms

Here are a few ways you can help people in need that have been impacted by the severe storms that came through Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a catastrophic set of storms moved through Arkansas where at least five people have died, many are asking how they can help.

Below you will find links to several local nonprofits that will help the people in need most in the aftermath.

You can also check for FEMA assistance and resources by clicking here.

For those who may have been displaced from their homes, hotel vouchers for five nights are being handed out until 5:00 p.m. at Hall STEAM Magnet High School located at 6700 H Street in Little Rock.

The City of Little Rock tweeted:

Community support in the form of #DONATIONS can be dropped off at the EOC

Drop off only at this time.

WATER & NON- PERISHABLE FOOD ITEMS

7000 Murray St, Little Rock, AR 72209

8:00 AM - 5:00 PM pic.twitter.com/WnCQFZlACY — City of Little Rock (@CityLittleRock) April 1, 2023

The Rock Region METRO is offering free transit to those who need help moving in and out of affected areas.

LR & NLR fixed route bus and microtransit service are fare-free Saturday, April 1 to help move people during tornado aftermath cleanup. Find maps, schedules and service alerts at https://t.co/u1ANpxttEz. 🚍🚙 — Rock Region METRO (@RRMetro) April 1, 2023

The Arkansas Foodbank has teamed up with the Arkansas Travelers to help out people who were affected by the storms. They are collecting bottled water and donations of shelf-stable food near the marquee at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Our hearts go out to all affected by Friday’s storms.



If you are able to help, @arfoodbank is now collecting bottled water & shelf stable food donations at Dickey-Stephens Park near the marquee.



We will share other ways to help on our social channels as they arise. pic.twitter.com/kRynwguxvl — Arkansas Travelers (@ARTravs) April 1, 2023

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services has a truck that is traveling through different locations serving lunch, snacks, and water to those in need.

Their most recent location as of about noon is in North Little Rock in the Osage and Comanche area.

Petit & Keet (1620 Market Street) in partnership with Ben E. Keith, is giving out free hamburgers to the community on Sunday, April 2 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

They are also connecting donations of non-perishable food items as well as monetary donations for tornado victims.

The City of North Little Rock has opened a community shelter at 2700 Willow Street that is open to those impacted by the storms, as well as their pets.

An emergency shelter has been established at the North Little Rock Community Center for those affected by today's storm. Storm victims may also bring their pets. The Community Center is located at 2700 Willow Street. pic.twitter.com/GkQSb00umN — North Little Rock PD (@NLRPD) March 31, 2023

There are several locations in North Little Rock where you can dump trash and debris, volunteer, and more. For a complete list of locations, please click here.

Wynne, Arkansas:

For those that were impacted in Wynne and are in need of assistance— the ARcare mobile unit has relocated to the Boys and Girls Club at 325 Magnolia Street.

They are able to provide medications as well as diabetic testing supplies. They also are working to help anyone who may have been injured in the storms.

Emergency managers and volunteers will be giving out hot meals at Wynne Junior High (849 Elridge Avenue) beginning at 5:00 p.m. on April 1 until 7:00 p.m.

This benefit will be given to anyone who requests it, and they will also be giving out cold meals and other foods throughout the day.

Those looking to make a donation to the Little Rock Disaster Relief fund, please click here.