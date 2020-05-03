How to handle cranky kids during Daylight Saving

Kids lose an hour of sleep and parents have to deal with it.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — This weekend we will all lose an hour of sleep, and for parents, it can make dealing with the munchkins a bit more difficult.

Early Sunday (March 8) morning everyone will look at their clocks and notice an hour has been erased from their sleep.

"Things like flu's and time change, it can offset them," said Anna Mayer, a mother of three.

For parents of young children, this can be particularly tough to deal with.

"It makes them feel like their bedtime's been changed and it makes it harder to get them to bed," Mayer said while juggling her three children in her arms.

Dr. Grant Gaines at Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics said maintaining a schedule is important. He recommends portraying a nighttime setting in the house to act as a buffer to the sun being out longer.

"Any ideas, be creative. Anyways we can think of to make the room darker and more like a typical nighttime can be very very helpful," Dr. Gaines said.

He encourages parents to keep the same routine as before and only make minor changes.

"Having our bedtime story, brushing our teeth. Keeping all that consistent and throughout the exact same nights is very beneficial as well," Dr. Gaines said.

Come Monday morning, daycare drop-offs can be tough too.

Instructors at Just Like Home Early Learning Center in Fayetteville say they're prepared to take on the crankiness that may ensue.

"We'll have something planned out a little bit more to make the transition easier. An art project out on the table that would be very enticing, something they wanna come in and do," said Lynn Eberhart, director of Just Like Home Early Learning Center.

With the warmer weather on the way, Eberhart and Dr. Gaines said letting kids play outside wears them out by bedtime, but if kids are still fussy after every trick, understand their just children.