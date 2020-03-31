How to find COVID-19 cases where you live

The Arkansas Department of Health has an interactive map that breaks down the number of positive and negative COVID-19 cases by county

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), testing capabilities have increased in the last few weeks, but there are still some limitations.

"We're still limited by the reagents but we have about a week's worth right now so, we're good to go and we should be receiving more later this week. I'm not afraid that we're going to run out," Dr. Katie Seely with the Arkansas Department of Health said.

ADH is averaging 75-100 tests per day with results coming back within 24-48 hours. Commercial lab results can take up to a week or longer.

"Starting tomorrow (March 31) we're actually going to be working 24 hours a day. We'll be able to do more testing," Seely said.

ADH has an interactive map on its website that breaks down the number of positive and negative COVID-19 cases in our area by county.

Washington County has more than a dozen cases. Sebastian County is still in the single digits.

The county with the highest number of positive cases in our area is Benton County.

"I think the positive cases are going up. They're going to go up statewide and I think Governor Hutchinson has done a very good job of letting us know that, but I also think we're taking a lot of precautions here in Benton County that the governor and even the president have asked us to do," Judge Barry Moehring said.

Under the total number of cases, you can find how many people have recovered and died from the virus across the state and country.

Oklahoma State Health Health Department has a similar interactive map including lists showing breakdowns by age and gender.