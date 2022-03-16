A closer look into how Arkansas crews inspect our bridges

Every two-years engineers with the US Army Corps come to inspect Little Rock's Big Dam Bridge. This year, those engineers took us with them to show us how it's done.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Last year when the bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas cracked, officials took a closer look at how these crossings are inspected to ensure safety.

This year, engineers took a closer look at the Big Dam Bridge in Little Rock.

Hundreds of Arkansans go over the bridge every single day, but few have ever been below it.

Every two-years engineers with the US Army Corps check both above and below the structure, and today they took us with them as we checked every bolt across the half-mile bridge.

"We want to come out and make sure that we don't have any issues that poses a risk to the structure or the public. This type of system we want to be arms length, we want to make sure there's no cracks, no excessive corrosion," Michael Ellis, Army Corps Structural Engineer said.

Even as the crane hangs over 50-feet in the air, Ellis is unafraid. He did mention that being suspended 50-feet in the air can take some getting used to though.

"The first drop is a doozy. So after you get through that and then it's good to go," he said.

They're the unsung heroes of your morning walk. Working to connect safety to the public.

"I take pride in what I do. I enjoy what I do. But for the most part, we're out here to make sure these structures are safe for the public to be able to enjoy and come out on days like this," Ellis said.