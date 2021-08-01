Houston-based medical company to open emergency hospital in Fort Smith

The hospital will have five to six rooms available for overnight emergency stays as well as its own MRI, CT scan and x-ray equipment, lab and pharmacy.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A new emergency center is coming to Fort Smith. CBM Construction Co Inc. of Little Rock filed for a building permit Aug. 3.

The building permit puts the value of the Fort Smith Emergency Hospital project at about $8.1 million. It will be located at 4701 Phoenix Ave.

The hospital is not associated with either Mercy Fort Smith or Baptist Health-Fort Smith.

Jimmie Deer, director of building services for the city of Fort Smith, said the owners are an independent company out of Houston who will hire local emergency room doctors.

Clark McClothin, chairman and CEO of CBM, said he could not say who the owners are but said the company has built two other emergency hospitals for them, one in Texarkana and one Cabot.

Websites for those hospitals say they are partnered with NuTex Health of Houston.