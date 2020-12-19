House, Senate outline plans to conduct a COVID-19 regular session

Legislative leaders are already instituting changes that will keep the session accessible to the public.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — While legislators prepare to debate the issues in the 93rd Arkansas General Assembly, a more critical debate is already underway: How to conduct a COVID-19 legislative session at the state capitol?

Unlike the fiscal session earlier this year, legislative leaders are already instituting changes that will keep the session accessible to the public, safe for participants, and within the boundaries of their constitutional duties.

“We’re trying to put a square peg in a round hole,” said Senate President Pro Tempore-elect Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana. “There’s supposed to be public input, handshakes, and negotiations, face-to-face conversations – exactly what we’re preaching against.”