House passes bill to limit school COVID-19 vaccine requirements in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma — On Thursday (May 27), the House passed a bill that would prohibit public schools, colleges, universities or CareerTech centers from implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition for admittance and from requiring only non-vaccinated populations to wear masks.

Senate Bill 658 passed the House with a vote of 76-18 and was authored by Representative Kevin West and Senator Rob Standridge.

It now moves to the governor for his consideration.

The measure also requires the State Department of Education and school districts to provide notice or publication provided to parents regarding immunization requests and requirements, including the requirement to either provide current, up-to-date immunization records or a signed and completed exemption form.

“Should the force of government be used to force citizens to do something they don’t want to do, or should it be used to empower the rights of citizens,” West asked. “This protects a student’s and a parent’s right to choose for themselves whether vaccination is appropriate for them for their own personal health reasons or their religious or personal beliefs. This disallows discrimination against students and parents that choose to be exempt from such vaccinations."

West said the measure is necessary as there has been a push for public schools and higher education institutions to require vaccination against COVID-19 as a requirement for admittance or to require documentation that such a vaccine has been received in the form of a “vaccine passport.”

“For the sake of children throughout the state, I’m glad this bill is one step closer to becoming law,” Standridge said. “With this legislation, vaccine passports for Oklahoma students will not exist.”

Additionally, the measure provides that a school district or technology school district board may only implement a mandate to wear a mask or any other medical device after consultation with the local county health department or city-county health department.

Such a mandate must explicitly list the reasons for the mandate and reference the specific masks or medical devices that would meet the mandate's requirements.