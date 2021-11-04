House minority leader says people want transparency on hate crimes vote

House Minority Leader Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, said the abrupt ending to the judiciary committee that debated a hate crimes bill has raised questions.

House Minority Leader Rep. Tippi McCullough, D-Little Rock, said the abrupt ending to the Thursday (April 8) judiciary committee that debated a hate crimes bill has raised more questions than answers.

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Carol Dalby, R-Texarkana, called the vote on SB 622 for supporters of the bill and then quickly adjourned the committee before a roll call vote could take place. SB 622 is a class protection bill that enhances time served for certain violent crimes and is touted by some as an alternative to hate crimes legislation.

There was debate as to whether the bill had the 11 votes needed to pass the panel. McCullough said with the COVID-19 plexiglass protocols in committee rooms, it is hard to tell how votes are being cast in this legislature.