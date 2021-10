Firefighters are battling flames at a resident off South Promenade in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark — Smoke filled the sky in Rogers Friday, Oct. 22, as firefighters battled a house fire near a busy shopping area.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, the home is located on South Promenade in Rogers.

Details about the fire are scarce at the moment.

5NEWS has a crew headed to the scene.

Please check back for updates to this developing story.