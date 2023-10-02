One injured in Fort Smith house fire

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Spanish version: Para Español haga click aqui.
The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to a house fire on N. 36th St.
Battalion Chief Graves says they responded to the fire at 1:04 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and one person was reported injured.
A second call came in at 6:51 a.m. reporting the fire had reignited and crews responded to the scene and successfully put out the fire once again.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time and FSFD says the cause of the fire is believed to be a space heater.
Officials say more information will be available when appropriate.
