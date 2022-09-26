Hot Springs Silver Alert for 83-year-old man inactivated

The Hot Springs Police Department has inactivated the Silver Alert.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Hot Springs Police Department (HSPD) issued a Silver Alert for a missing 83-year-old man on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Police say Dewell Drennan went missing on Sunday, Sept. 25 at around 12 p.m. He was last known to be at 216 Higdon Ferry Road near Oaklawn United Methodist Church.

Drennan is 5'7", weighs 155 pounds, has white hair, gray eyes and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white hat.

Update: The HSPD inactivated the Silver Alert.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device